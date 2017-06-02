These 11 Bestselling Tents Will Elevate Your Camping Experience

The Tent: Yodo Lightweight 2 Person Camping Backpacking Tent With Carry Bag ($42)

Who It's Best For: Someone taking a kid on their first camping trip

Why People Love It: This reviewer said it's light enough for someone small to carry. "We purchased this for our son's first Boy Scout backpacking trip. We love the size and quality, it was perfect for an 11-year-old to sleep in by himself or with another scout. He has used this so far on two backpacking trips and he has had no problems. It is so light and compact, all of the scouts were jealous with the size on his pack as they all had much larger tents that were heavier."