These 11 Bestselling Tents Will Elevate Your Camping Experience June 2, 2017 by Krista Jones Summer is the ideal time to unplug and go camping. You can get some good relaxing in, and the weather is ideal. So make the adventure as convenient as possible by selecting the right tent to suit your needs. Whether you are on a one-person mission, a couple under the stars, or a family of six, there is an option for you. We filtered through Amazon reviews and ratings so you don't have to — these are the best buys out there right now. Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Kodiak Canvas Flex-Bow Deluxe 8-Person Tent The Tent: Kodiak Canvas Flex-Bow Deluxe 8-Person Tent ($650) Who It's Best For: An adventurous family Why People Love It: One reviewer said they liked it because it was fit for a large family and great quality. "We just purchased this tent to take our family out several times every month. We encountered 30-40 mph gusts, with sand, and rain, and this tent performed beyond admirably. Keeps you warm at night, keeps you dry in the rain, nice and quiet in the wind, and easy to set up to boot." Kodiak Canvas Flex-Bow Deluxe 8-Person Tent $650 from amazon.com Buy Now Yodo Lightweight 2 Person Camping Backpacking Tent With Carry Bag The Tent: Yodo Lightweight 2 Person Camping Backpacking Tent With Carry Bag ($42) Who It's Best For: Someone taking a kid on their first camping trip Why People Love It: This reviewer said it's light enough for someone small to carry. "We purchased this for our son's first Boy Scout backpacking trip. We love the size and quality, it was perfect for an 11-year-old to sleep in by himself or with another scout. He has used this so far on two backpacking trips and he has had no problems. It is so light and compact, all of the scouts were jealous with the size on his pack as they all had much larger tents that were heavier." Yodo Lightweight 2 Person Camping Backpacking Tent With Carry Bag $42 from amazon.com Buy Now Coleman Pop-Up Tent The Tent: Coleman Pop-Up Tent 4 Person ($100) Who It's Best For: The lazy camper Why People Love It: This pop-up tent is totally worth it if you're over the whole setting-up process. It comes in two sizes: for two or four people. One reviewer said, "This tent is legit. The price is amazing, and the quality is fantastic. I was looking for something easy because we have an old tent that takes a half-hour to set up, this Coleman is easy. The tent literally sets up itself in two seconds, I timed it. No poles, no clips, just open the thing up and it's finished." Coleman Pop-Up Tent 4 Person $100 from amazon.com Buy Now Core 9 Person Instant Cabin Tent The Tent: Core 9 Person Instant Cabin Tent ($250) Who It's Best For: A family looking for a view Why People Love It: This large tent is equipped to fit two queen-sized air mattresses, and it's airy. One reviewer said, "The amount of windows is exactly what I was looking for. The air intakes by the floor are a great way to keep air moving through the windows." Core 9 Person Instant Cabin Tent $250 from amazon.com Buy Now Napier Backroadz Truck Tent The Tent: Napier Backroadz Truck Tent ($180) Who It's Best For: A pickup-truck owner Why People Love It: One reviewer said being off the ground can help you get away from nasty weather conditions. "Thunderstorms, gusty winds, three inches of rain in five hours — the tent didn't budge or wiggle, and there was no water in the bed or in the tent. Top notch construction, taped seams." Napier Backroadz Truck Tent $180 from amazon.com Buy Now Alps Mountaineering Lynx 1-Person Tent The Tent: Alps Mountaineering Lynx 1-Person Tent ($85) Who It's Best For: The solo globetrotter Why People Love It: This reviewer traveled to many different climates, and this tent still held up great. "I am one of those people that does extensive research before making any purchase so that I am sure its what I want, and I don't end up spending 100+ dollars on something I will regret later. I was so happy with this purchase. I've camped probably eight times with this tent since I've bought it. From desert heat in the Mojave to snow in the Sequoias, even really windy conditions at the top of some ridges, even rain and hail storms." Alps Mountaineering Lynx 1-Person Tent $85 from amazon.com Buy Now Coleman Hampton 6 Person Family Camping Cabin Tent The Tent: Coleman Hampton 6 Person Family Camping Cabin Tent ($280) Who It's Best For: Someone looking to camp in an apartment Why People Love It: This reviewer loved the size. "I can stand up and walk through the entire tent with overhead room to spare. The door works like a spring-hinged screen door, and is so much easier than zipping and unzipping for each entry. Goes up quickly and easily. Comes with a room divider and a small door mat." Coleman Hampton 6 Person Family Camping Cabin Tent $280 from amazon.com Buy Now Sundome 2 Person Tent The Tent: Sundome 2 Person Tent ($64) Who It's Best For: A camper on a budget Why People Love It: Looking for a great-quality tent but don't want to spend a lot? Here's what one reviewer said about this affordable tent: "I did a ton of research and read a lot of reviews before finally deciding that this was the tent I was going to purchase. I was looking for a decently priced, easy-to-set-up, portable tent for one person." Sundome 2 Person Tent $64 from amazon.com Buy Now Marmot Tungsten 3P Tent The Tent: Marmot Tungsten 3P Tent ($269) Who It's Best For: A couple traveling somewhere cold Why People Love It: Made for three people, this tent perfectly fits a couple with some extra room. If you're traveling to a colder climate, this is a great pick, according to this reviewer: "Kept my wife and I warm and dry over a five day Rocky Mountain camping trip." Marmot Tungsten 3P Tent $269 from amazon.com Buy Now Kelty Trail Ridge 6 Tent The Tent: Kelty Trail Ridge 6 Tent ($400) Who It's Best For: A budget-conscious family Why People Love It: Some of these large tents can range over $500. At less than that, this reviewer said this was an affordable family buy. "The Kelty Trail Ridge 6 is a truly outstanding value in a spacious, no-compromises family tent. The price range may seem high to the uninitiated, but trust me, this is more than twice as nice as what $100 will buy you, and it shares the most important features and details of tents that run all the way into the $500 range." Kelty Trail Ridge 6 Tent $400 from amazon.com Buy Now Toogh 3 Person Camping Tent Backpacking Tents The Tent: Toogh 3 Person Camping Tent Backpacking Tents ($89) Who It's Best For: Traveling trios Why People Love It: Some tents that are made for three people really fit two and some extra stuff. This tent is comfortable for you and two friends. This reviewer said, "I made a quick purchase before a camping trip and got this tent. I did a lot of research as I wanted one that would last a while. It was very roomy and cozy. Three people can comfortably fit inside along with your backpacks. I like that it had a storage zipper for your phone." Toogh 3 Person Camping Tent Backpacking Tents $89 from amazon.com Buy Now