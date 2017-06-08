 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
12 American Theme Parks You Need to Check Out
Geek Gear
The 7 Coolest Tech Gadgets Out in 2017
Travel
12 Good Travel Habits You Should Develop ASAP
Travel
5 Reasons Every Frequent Traveler Should Invest in Global Entry
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 13  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
12 American Theme Parks You Need to Check Out

Whether you're a diehard risk-taker, a sideline bystander, a Disney enthusiast, or a history aficianado, there's a park for you. Ranging from scary and thrilling to mellow and light to educational and compelling, the 12 theme parks here showcase America's greatest interests. Put them on your bucket list, because each has something unique to offer.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Summer TravelBucket ListTravel TipsSummerTravel
Join The Conversation
Get the Dish
Your Favorite Campfire Treat Turned Into a Dip!
by Brandi Milloy
Movies Set in Each State
Movies
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Book Series For Kids
Summer
Encourage Your Child to Read 1 of These 12 Book Series Over Summer Break
by Alessia Santoro
Victoria Beckham's Blue Plaid Outfit
Victoria Beckham
by Marina Liao
Trendiest Bathing Suits For Kids 2017
Kid Shopping
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds