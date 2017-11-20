The 11 Coolest Train Trips in the World

Travel can feel rushed these days as we seek the fastest way to get from here to there. Fortunately, the lost joy of traveling by train is making a comeback. People are rediscovering the pleasure of watching changing landscapes from the tracks and enjoying parts of a country that they would've otherwise missed. It's a way to slow down and revisit the old-world charm of traveling from city to city. There are stunning train routes around the world, from the United States and Canada to Scotland and India — here are 11 once-in-a-lifetime options that you should experience.