22 Travel Essentials Our Editors Can't Fly Without

What you bring with you in your luggage or carry-on can truly make or break a trip. Sure, you may be able to purchase a replacement at your stop, but nothing can beat your favorites. I asked POPSUGAR editors for their travel must haves, and they shared their beauty, tech, and comfort essentials ahead. See 22 items that will make your next vacation the best.

Boscia Charcoal Makeup Melter
$32
Buy Now
Joyus Lingerie Bag
$38
Buy Now
Native Union Key Cable
$30
Buy Now
Mophie Powerstation 5X
$80
Buy Now
Pixi Hydrating Milky Mist
$15
Buy Now
Kleenex Fresh On the Go Moist Wipes
$36
Buy Now
Lysol Disinfectant Spray to Go
$4
Buy Now
Cabeau Evolution Memory Foam Travel Pillow
$40
Buy Now
Zicam Cold Remedy Nasal Swabs
$10
Buy Now
Pillow Insert Sleeping Liner
$19
Buy Now
Batiste Dry Shampoo 1.6 oz.
$15
Buy Now
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes & Wipes
$4
Buy Now
L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream
$12
Buy Now
Lululemon Train Times 7/8 Pant
$98
Buy Now
Missha Green Tea Makeup Remover
$8
Buy Now
S.W. Basics Rosewater Spray
$13
Buy Now
