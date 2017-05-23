Take These Splash-Proof Speakers Everywhere This Summer So the Party Never Ends

 Skip Nav
Don't show up to any Summer get-together without the ultimate party starter: water-resistant speakers. Not only do they do what they say — work even if they get somewhat wet — but they're cute enough to go beyond the pool. Whether you're headed to the beach, need something to attach to your bike, or want to clip one on your belt for a hike, we have all the reasons for you to ditch the headphones and enjoy the music this season.

west elm
Ue Megaboom Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Ue Megaboom Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

This Ue Megaboom Wireless Bluetooth Speaker ($300) is jam-packed with features that make the price worth it: a 20-hour battery life, "say it to play it" voice-command technology, and 100-foot Bluetooth range, just to name a few.

Nordstrom Home & Living
Ue Megaboom Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
$299.99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Home & Living
Splash Tunes Speaker
Splash Tunes Speaker

Durable for the outdoors and equipped with a suction cup that sticks to flat surfaces, this Splash Tunes Speaker ($25) can even play in your shower.

Gilt Watches & Jewelry
Splash Tunes Speaker
$39
from Gilt
Buy Now See more Gilt Watches & Jewelry
JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth Speaker

The voice assistant technology on this JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth Speaker ($150) lets you access Siri and Google Now.

Macy's Tech Accessories
JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth Speaker
$149.95
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Macy's Tech Accessories
Bose Soundlink Color Bluetooth Speaker II
Bose Soundlink Color Bluetooth Speaker II

For a more compact size that's still powerful, try the Bose Soundlink Color Bluetooth Speaker II ($129).

Nordstrom Home & Living
Bose Soundlink Color Bluetooth Speaker Ii
$129
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Home & Living
KREAFUNK aGlow Bluetooth Speaker
KREAFUNK aGlow Bluetooth Speaker

Want a speaker and some? Not only is this KREAFUNK aGlow Speaker ($137) waterproof, but it also doubles as an outdoor lantern.

Amara Home & Living
KREAFUNK - aGlow Bluetooth Speaker - White with White Front
£99
from Amara
Buy Now See more Amara Home & Living
Move L Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Move L Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Perfect for your next beach volleyball game, this durable Move L Bluetooth Speaker ($100) is shockproof, waterproof, and sand-proof.

AHAlife Home & Living
Move L Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
$100
from AHAlife
Buy Now See more AHAlife Home & Living
VIVITAR Bluetooth Waterproof Mini Speaker
VIVITAR Bluetooth Waterproof Mini Speaker

A great carry-all size, you can take this VIVITAR Bluetooth Waterproof Mini Speaker ($15) practically anywhere. It even features a built-in microphone so you can answer those quick phone calls.

Nordstrom Rack Home & Living
VIVITAR Bluetooth Waterproof Mini Speaker
$29.99 $14.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Rack Home & Living
Scosche boomBOTTLE
Scosche boomBOTTLE

This incredible Scosche boomBOTTLE ($140) is sized in the shape of a water bottle, so it's made to fit inside your bike's bottle cage. Plan on experiencing a wireless, music-blaring ride.

QVC Clothes and Shoes
Scosche Scoshe boomBOTTLE
$139.99
from QVC
Buy Now See more QVC Clothes and Shoes
