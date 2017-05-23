5/23/17 5/23/17 POPSUGAR Living Geek Gear The Best Waterproof Speakers 2017 Take These Splash-Proof Speakers Everywhere This Summer So the Party Never Ends May 23, 2017 by Krista Jones 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Don't show up to any Summer get-together without the ultimate party starter: water-resistant speakers. Not only do they do what they say — work even if they get somewhat wet — but they're cute enough to go beyond the pool. Whether you're headed to the beach, need something to attach to your bike, or want to clip one on your belt for a hike, we have all the reasons for you to ditch the headphones and enjoy the music this season. Shop Brands west elm Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Ue Megaboom Wireless Bluetooth Speaker This Ue Megaboom Wireless Bluetooth Speaker ($300) is jam-packed with features that make the price worth it: a 20-hour battery life, "say it to play it" voice-command technology, and 100-foot Bluetooth range, just to name a few. Nordstrom Home & Living Ue Megaboom Wireless Bluetooth Speaker $299.99 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Home & Living Splash Tunes Speaker Durable for the outdoors and equipped with a suction cup that sticks to flat surfaces, this Splash Tunes Speaker ($25) can even play in your shower. Gilt Watches & Jewelry Splash Tunes Speaker $39 from Gilt Buy Now See more Gilt Watches & Jewelry JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth Speaker The voice assistant technology on this JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth Speaker ($150) lets you access Siri and Google Now. Macy's Tech Accessories JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth Speaker $149.95 from Macy's Buy Now See more Macy's Tech Accessories Bose Soundlink Color Bluetooth Speaker II For a more compact size that's still powerful, try the Bose Soundlink Color Bluetooth Speaker II ($129). Nordstrom Home & Living Bose Soundlink Color Bluetooth Speaker Ii $129 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Home & Living KREAFUNK aGlow Bluetooth Speaker Want a speaker and some? Not only is this KREAFUNK aGlow Speaker ($137) waterproof, but it also doubles as an outdoor lantern. Amara Home & Living KREAFUNK - aGlow Bluetooth Speaker - White with White Front £99 from Amara Buy Now See more Amara Home & Living Move L Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Perfect for your next beach volleyball game, this durable Move L Bluetooth Speaker ($100) is shockproof, waterproof, and sand-proof. AHAlife Home & Living Move L Wireless Bluetooth Speaker $100 from AHAlife Buy Now See more AHAlife Home & Living VIVITAR Bluetooth Waterproof Mini Speaker A great carry-all size, you can take this VIVITAR Bluetooth Waterproof Mini Speaker ($15) practically anywhere. It even features a built-in microphone so you can answer those quick phone calls. Nordstrom Rack Home & Living VIVITAR Bluetooth Waterproof Mini Speaker $29.99 $14.97 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more Nordstrom Rack Home & Living Scosche boomBOTTLE This incredible Scosche boomBOTTLE ($140) is sized in the shape of a water bottle, so it's made to fit inside your bike's bottle cage. Plan on experiencing a wireless, music-blaring ride. QVC Clothes and Shoes Scosche Scoshe boomBOTTLE $139.99 from QVC Buy Now See more QVC Clothes and Shoes Share this post Tech AccessoriesSummer