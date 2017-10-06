PSA: Disney Has Black-Lace Minnie Mouse Ears For the Classiest, Goth-Chic Fans

It's always a good day when we find out about more beautiful Minnie Mouse ears that Disney has on offer. Thanks to a helpful tip from HelloGiggles, we now know that black-lace Minnie ears are a very real thing, and they're gorgeous.

The subtly beautiful ears are covered in lace with an off-center lace bow, but the best touch is the lace veil that's attached. These ears would be the perfect touch to any Halloween costume you might be donning on your next trip to one of the Disney parks. Or you could just wear them any old time because they're too pretty to ever be tucked away in a drawer.



If you can't get yourself to a Disney park, you can also order the ears online for $25 and wear them anywhere you please. Maybe you could rotate them with your rose-gold Minnie ears!