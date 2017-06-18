Italy's Glowing Blue Grotto Looks Like Something From Another Planet

Some say blue is a calming, relaxing color, so naturally, the Blue Grotto, or Grotta Azzurra, is a destination people seek to find beauty and peace. Visitors to the grotto can take a rowboat through it to experience the glowing blue waters, and the best time to do so is between noon and 2 p.m. It'll only cost you about $16 per adult to experience this phenomenon, which occurs because there is an underwater opening in the cavern where sunlight peeks through, illuminating the water. This glowing blue water is something that has to be seen to be believed.