The 10 Best Suitcases For Your Next Trip
14 Experiences to Add to Your Boston Bucket List

From its colonial history and revolutionary landmarks to its world-renowned architecture and institutions, Boston is a destination like no other. The best part? This cosmopolitan hub of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts oozes with activities for all interests.

So whether you're looking to feast upon some of the freshest seafood in the Northeast, stroll down charming cobblestone streets as you explore eclectic neighborhoods, or follow the footsteps of America's Founding Fathers, you can do it all — and more — right here. But before you embark on your own adventure, be sure to add these 14 can't-miss experiences to your Boston bucket list!

Follow the Freedom Trail.
Chow down at the largest food hall in New England.
Treat your sweet tooth to some sort of deliciousness from Mike's Pastry.
Smell hops and taste malts as you experience the ultimate craft-brewing process.
Experience Fenway Park without the crowds.
Marvel in the magic of Beacon Hill.
Hop aboard a swan boat for a leisurely good time.
Walk through the architectural masterpiece of the Boston Public Library.
Meander around the Museum of Fine Arts.
Tour the oldest college in the United States.
Support the local art community by shopping at SoWa Open Market.
Visit the grounds of the first major battle of the American Revolutionary War.
Have the happiest of hours atop the Prudential Tower.
Attend a world-renowned performance at the iconic Symphony Hall.
Travel TipsBostonAmericaTravel
