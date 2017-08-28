14 Experiences to Add to Your Boston Bucket List

From its colonial history and revolutionary landmarks to its world-renowned architecture and institutions, Boston is a destination like no other. The best part? This cosmopolitan hub of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts oozes with activities for all interests.

So whether you're looking to feast upon some of the freshest seafood in the Northeast, stroll down charming cobblestone streets as you explore eclectic neighborhoods, or follow the footsteps of America's Founding Fathers, you can do it all — and more — right here. But before you embark on your own adventure, be sure to add these 14 can't-miss experiences to your Boston bucket list!