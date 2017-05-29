 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Dubai's Luxury Hotel Is Downright Ridiculous — Wait Until You See the Amenities
Humor
This Reporter Was Not Given Proper Warning Before Going on the New Disneyland Ride
Disney
These Abandoned Disney Park Photos Look Like Scenes From a Postapocalyptic World
Harry Potter
Harry Potter Fans: This Is the Only Fidget Spinner You Need in Your Life
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 7  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Dubai's Luxury Hotel Is Downright Ridiculous — Wait Until You See the Amenities

The Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai is so luxurious and over the top, we didn't know a place like this could ever exist. It's the stuff your fantasies are made of. Set on an artificial island just 920 feet from Jumeirah Beach, the building stands as the third tallest hotel in the world.

People widely refer to Burj Al Arab as the world's only seven-star hotel. You will agree after hearing about all the lavish perks that come with staying here. But enjoying this hotel comes at a cost; rooms start at around $1,100 per night. Check out all the amazing experiences you could have if you book a room at this hot spot in Dubai.

Related
83 Travel Experiences to Have While You're Alive and Breathing
83 Unreal Places You Thought Only Existed in Your Imagination
10 of the Most Beautiful Travel Adventures to Take Around the World

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Travel InspirationBucket ListLuxuryTravel
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Travel
This Spectacular 4-Night Train Trip Across Canada Only Costs $397!
by Macy Cate Williams
Summer Bucket List For Friends
Summer
The Ultimate Summer Bucket List For BFFs
by Ashley Paige
Classic Fashion Gifts For Women
Holiday Fashion
The 14 Classic Gifts on Every Fashion Girl's Wish List
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Travel
This Time-Lapse Video of the Grand Canyon Will Make You Feel So Incredibly Small
by Hilary White
Stylish Items to Splurge On in 2017
Fashion Instagrams
15 Fashion Items to Splurge On This Season
by Sarah Wasilak
Blue Caves in Greece
Travel
The Stunning Blue Caves of Zakynthos Island Are Another Reason to Travel to Greece
by Nicole Yi
Monkey Beach in Thailand
Travel
This Awesome Beach in Thailand Is Covered in MONKEYS — and They Want to Be Friends
by Macy Cate Williams
The Best Milkshakes in America
Food News
The Most Instagrammable Milkshakes in America
by Jamie Mieuli
Gucci Facts
Fashion News
19 Totally Gucci Facts About Everyone's Favorite Brand
by Sarah Wasilak
Harry Potter Prison Escape Room
Harry Potter
Harry Potter Fans — You Can Be an ACTUAL "Prisoner" of Azkaban (If You Dare)
by Hilary White
Disney Pandora World of Avatar Food Review
Food Reviews
There Are Boba Balls in Everything — and Other Food Revelations From Disney's Pandora
by Kelsey Garcia
Shake Shake Burger Recipe | Video
Get the Dish
Hack Shake Shack's ShackBurger
by Brandi Milloy
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds