Dubai's Luxury Hotel Is Downright Ridiculous — Wait Until You See the Amenities

The Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai is so luxurious and over the top, we didn't know a place like this could ever exist. It's the stuff your fantasies are made of. Set on an artificial island just 920 feet from Jumeirah Beach, the building stands as the third tallest hotel in the world.

People widely refer to Burj Al Arab as the world's only seven-star hotel. You will agree after hearing about all the lavish perks that come with staying here. But enjoying this hotel comes at a cost; rooms start at around $1,100 per night. Check out all the amazing experiences you could have if you book a room at this hot spot in Dubai.