 Skip Nav
Travel
23 Travel Essentials Our Editors Can't Fly Without
Harry Potter
Everyone's Losing Their Sh*t Over This Harry Potter-Themed Shop, and Honestly, Same
Travel
The Truth About Traveling to India

Cat Cafe Train in Japan

Because a Plain Old Cat Cafe Isn't Enough, Japan Decided to Have 1 on a Train

This past weekend, a very special train ride through Japan happened. On this train were several lucky people who had the pleasure of sharing the coach with a bunch of furry, adorable cats.

The train traveled from Ogaki to Ikeno with 80 passengers on board, who bought tickets in August before they very rapidly sold out. The cats there with them had all been scheduled for euthanasia before being rescued. Ticket sales from this superexclusive train ride benefit rescues like these and more.

While this particular train ride on Yoro Railway was a one-day-only affair, its success might mean that future cat cafe train rides could be in order. If you missed out, just like we did, there are plenty of other animal cafes around the world to check out.

Join the conversation
Train TravelJapanCatsTravel
Join The Conversation
Travel
24 Restaurants Featured in Netflix Shows That You Can Actually Visit
by Anna Monette Roberts
Cat With No Ears Gets Adopted
Cats
Kind Stranger Gives Earless Old Cat a Chance When No One Else Would
by Hedy Phillips
Best Travel Essentials
Travel
by Nicole Yi
Secluded Travel Destinations
Travel
by Nicole Yi
Should I Go on a Road Trip Alone?
Travel
I Took a Solo Road Trip, and Here's What I Learned
by Emily Cappiello
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds