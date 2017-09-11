Because a Plain Old Cat Cafe Isn't Enough, Japan Decided to Have 1 on a Train

This past weekend, a very special train ride through Japan happened. On this train were several lucky people who had the pleasure of sharing the coach with a bunch of furry, adorable cats.

Just returned from the best place on the planet, world's first cat cafe train, Yoro Tetsudo, Japan. #cats pic.twitter.com/zNueBQgp3a — Bill Adler (@billadler) September 10, 2017

The train traveled from Ogaki to Ikeno with 80 passengers on board, who bought tickets in August before they very rapidly sold out. The cats there with them had all been scheduled for euthanasia before being rescued. Ticket sales from this superexclusive train ride benefit rescues like these and more.

While this particular train ride on Yoro Railway was a one-day-only affair, its success might mean that future cat cafe train rides could be in order. If you missed out, just like we did, there are plenty of other animal cafes around the world to check out.