This Cave Hotel in Turkey Is Seriously Stunning — and Rates Start at Only $45!

If Fred Flintstone went on a luxury vacation, the stunning Local Cave House would be it. Located in the heart of Göreme, Turkey, this unique hotel was actually carved into the slope of a hill. Its outdoor pool and panoramic views of the countryside are just one of its many highlights. Guests are also able to enjoy a Turkish breakfast each morning, along with the option to reserve hot air balloon tours.

Though the Local Cave House is the ideal couples' getaway, it's clear that anybody would enjoy themselves at such a beautiful place. The best part, however, are the surprisingly affordable rates that start at $45 to $153 per night!

You've got to see the beautiful photos ahead.