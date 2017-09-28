 Skip Nav
Budget Tips
101 Costumes to DIY on the Cheap
Daylight Saving Time
Here's Why Daylight Saving Time Ends in November This Year
Disney
Disney's Nightmare Before Christmas Merch Will Have You Losing Your Head

Characters Can Talk at Disneyland

Talking Minnie, Mickey, and Donald Characters at Disneyland Are So Cute, We Might Cry

I have to be honest, when I read that Disney was testing out having talking Mickey, Minnie, and Donald Duck characters at Disneyland, I wasn't sure how to feel. What if the voices didn't match the characters and the magic spell was broken? Would kids be nervous around the more realistic portrayals of their favorites? But of course, it's Disney, and when Minnie, Mickey, and Donald spoke and interacted with fans and each other this week, it totally worked!

Related
Change at the Disney Parks Is a Good Thing — Here's Why

At Disney California Adventure recently, the talking characters had real conversations with park-goers during the standard meet-and-greets visitors are familiar with. Talking Mickey was spotted before at the park, but this is the first time that the main mouse has had friends to chat with alongside him. Since this was just a trial run, there's no word on when the trio will be back, but fingers crossed it's soon!

Watch Minnie, Donald, and Mickey talk:


Mickey tells a dad joke:

A post shared by Josh 🚀 (@disneylandpanda) on

Join the conversation
DisneylandDisneyTravel
Join The Conversation
Disney
Let's Discuss: Is Disneyland's New Tomorrowland Skyline Lounge Really Worth It?
by Victoria Messina
Ethan Allen Disney Collection
Disney
Ethan Allen Has a Disney Furniture Collection, and It's F*cking Fabulous
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Best Wallet on Amazon
Organization
The Bestselling Travel Wallet on Amazon Will Organize Your Life, and It's Only $13!
by Macy Cate Williams
Travel Tips From a Travel Agent
Travel
by Morgane Le Caer
Why Halloween at Disneyland Is the Best
Disney
36 Reasons You Should Stay FAR AWAY From Disneyland During Halloween Time
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds