 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
7 Low-Fare Airlines You've Probably Never Heard Of
Wellness
The 30-Day No-Fail Happiness Challenge
Healthy Living Tips
5 Things You Didn't Know You Needed to Do Before Lunchtime
Eco
How to Clean Your Front-Loading Washing Machine
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 8  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
7 Low-Fare Airlines You've Probably Never Heard Of

Affordability within a city is one thing, but you have to be able to get there first! Aside from the popular low-cost carriers like Southwest and American Airlines, there's a handful of other airlines that offer low fares out of the US that you may be unfamiliar with. You can score some especially amazing deals if you subscribe to their emails for flash sales and seasonal offers in your city. Check out these seven lesser-known airlines that can save you major cash.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Air TravelTravel TipsTravel
Join The Conversation
Travel
See the Over-the-Top Perks of an Emirates Airlines Business-Class Flight
by Hilary White
Best Beaches in Latin America
Travel
by Emilia Benton
Where Is Meteora?
Travel
This Ancient Greek Wonder Looks Like Mystical Floating Cliffs
by Nicole Yi
Man Flies First Class on Emirates Video
Travel
See Every Over-the-Top Detail of This Man's $21,000 First-Class Flight
by Hilary White
Vacations Based on Zodiac Signs
Travel
See What Kind of Vacation You Should Take Based on Your Zodiac Sign
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds