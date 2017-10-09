 Skip Nav
Which Cheap Halloween Costume Should You Buy Based on Your Zodiac Sign?

If you don't know what you should be for Halloween, let the stars be your guide! We matched up the best costume that fits each zodiac sign's personality. Plus, we'll tell you exactly where to buy them. Whether you're an adventurous Aries, an easygoing Libra, or something in between, we have choices that fit your characteristics perfectly. You might be surprised by your pick, but it's your destiny, we promise! You might be a clown, a mermaid, a movie star, or a hamburger. Take a look and find out which option is meant just for you. Then find out what your friends should wear — it's the ultimate guide, after all.

Deluxe Marilyn Costume
$22
Abing Unicorn Onesie Costume
$22
Despicable Me 2 Minion Costume
$25
Disguise
Elsa Adult Deluxe Costume
$49.99 $34.99
Star Wars Rey Deluxe Costume
$40
Leg Avenue Witch Costume
$35
Missguided
Halloween Skeleton Print Dress
$32
Twisted Clown Costume
$39
Rubie's Burger Costume
$25
Target Women's Fashion
Rubie DC Comics Women's Wonder Woman Sassy Costume - Small
$36.99
Rubie's Ghostbusters Costume
$33
YiZYiF Swimmable Mermaid Tail Swimwear Beach Costume
$9
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
