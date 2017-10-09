Which Cheap Halloween Costume Should You Buy Based on Your Zodiac Sign?

If you don't know what you should be for Halloween, let the stars be your guide! We matched up the best costume that fits each zodiac sign's personality. Plus, we'll tell you exactly where to buy them. Whether you're an adventurous Aries, an easygoing Libra, or something in between, we have choices that fit your characteristics perfectly. You might be surprised by your pick, but it's your destiny, we promise! You might be a clown, a mermaid, a movie star, or a hamburger. Take a look and find out which option is meant just for you. Then find out what your friends should wear — it's the ultimate guide, after all.