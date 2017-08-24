 Skip Nav
Inspiration
14 Winnie the Pooh Quotes That Will Make You Smile, Then Cry
59 Creative Homemade Group Costume Ideas

If you decide to dress up with your friends this Halloween, then consider getting creative and making your costume instead. That way, you'll have a one-of-a-kind outfit that can't be bought from a store, and you'll save money as well. Out of ideas? Check out some of the coolest Halloween group costumes.

Roller Coaster
Lego People
Fast-Food Giants
Scrabble Words
The Many Faces of Johnny Depp
Mario and Gang
Simpsons
colenick colenick 2 years

Holy amazing costumes Batman! That trophy one is EPIC!
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds