The Ultimate Inexpensive Guide to Exploring New York City Like a Local

Eclectic, eccentric, and oh so enchanting, it only takes one bite of the Big Apple to leave you wanting more. More of the contagious and upbeat energy. More of the breathtaking skyline. More of the world-famous, thin-sliced pizza. More of the . . . well, you get the idea.

It goes without saying, New York City is an incredibly magical place to visit. However, if you're not careful, a trip to this buzzing city can add up quickly, leaving you with an empty wallet and one-too-many "I Love New York" trinkets.

As someone who once called this place home, I can certainly attest to how expensive this city can be. But I can also vouch for how great of an area this pocket of the north is for any budget. Over the course of several years, I scoured the city to find the best things to see, explore, and discover, all on an ultracheap budget. And trust me, the options are endless!

So if you're heading to this concrete jungle anytime soon, be sure to check out these 30 unique, budget-friendly things to do. Not only will this guide save your bank account from depletion, but it also will provide you with a taste of living like a local — hence why you won't find Times Square on the list. Get ready for an unforgettable New York adventure!