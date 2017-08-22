8 Reasons to Choose Chicago as Your Next Travel Destination

Itching to tap into your inner adventurer and have an unforgettable time? Well, look no further than Chicago! From the iconic metallic "bean" in Millennium Park to the wondrous architecture, renowned museums, and glistening lakefront, this city is practically overflowing with heart-pumping thrills and adventures. And the best part? You don't have to fork over your entire wallet to partake in the fun, as the Windy City will blow you away with its affordability. Ahead are eight reasons to choose Chicago as your next travel destination!