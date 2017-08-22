 Skip Nav
8 Reasons to Choose Chicago as Your Next Travel Destination

Itching to tap into your inner adventurer and have an unforgettable time? Well, look no further than Chicago! From the iconic metallic "bean" in Millennium Park to the wondrous architecture, renowned museums, and glistening lakefront, this city is practically overflowing with heart-pumping thrills and adventures. And the best part? You don't have to fork over your entire wallet to partake in the fun, as the Windy City will blow you away with its affordability. Ahead are eight reasons to choose Chicago as your next travel destination!

1. You can rest your head at night for less than $50.
2. Finding delicious food (without a hefty price-tag) is incredibly easy.
Now, while you can't get a deep-dish pizza doughnut, you can pick from a slew of other fun flavors that are sure to knock your socks off. Pistachio-glazed, peanut-butter-banana, chocolate-orange, or the classic cinnamon-sugar — no matter what you choose, it's guaranteed to deliver the sugar fix you're craving!
And if you're looking for an excuse to devour more doughnuts, Glazed & Infused is another tasty choice. In fact, it was once named as one of the top 100 reasons to love America!
For a delicious farm-to-table meal, check out Lula Cafe. With eclectic vibes and creative dishes, this popular eatery is a gold mine when it comes to fresh food. They even offer an amazing vegetarian menu!
Lula Cafe serves everything from breakfast to dinner, but I highly recommend heading this way for brunch. When I last went, I ordered the pistachio-crusted french toast topped with raspberries, and I can still taste that mouth-watering deliciousness! Yes, if you're seeking somewhere you can relax and unwind as you chow down on scrumptious food, go here. Despite the long lines that can slither around outside, the service is always friendly and you never feel rushed.
In the mood for a true taste of Chicago? Head on over to one of the city's farmers markets. With over a hundred vendors selling everything from fruits and veggies to fresh-cut flowers, you can fill up your tote bag and eat like a "localvore" year round. And who knows, you could even rub elbows with the city's top chefs!
I recommend getting up early to hang with the locals at these neighborhood markets and then taking your fresh goodies to enjoy at a nearby park. Whether it be on the meticulously landscaped green lawns at Portage Park or the more urban space at Grant Park, there are numerous spots to choose from!
3. There are tons of free activities to enjoy.
With over 200 enthusiastic volunteers eager to share their knowledge and passion with you, your greeter will be customized based on your interests and will guide you on a two-to-four-hour tour of the city. The best part? This tour is completely free. Yes, free! All you need to do to jump on this amazing deal is register online at least 10 business days in advance.
In addition to joining a free customized tour, I also recommend taking some time to simply walk around downtown. Here, you'll have the chance to feast your eyes on the incredible skyline while also gazing upon the sparkling waterfront. And if leisurely strolls are your cup of tea and you're seeking to reconnect with nature, don't miss these free walking maps created by the Chicago Botanic Garden and North Shore University Health System. It is with these seasonal maps that you can find special paths in the Garden allowing you to engage with nature and embrace its unique beauty.
Of course, what would be a visit to Chicago without making a pit stop at the infamous Cloud Gate, aka the metallic "bean?" Located in Millennium Park, this skyline-reflective sculpture weighs in at over 110 tons and is 66 feet long and 33 feet high. It is an absolute must see, and although it is open to the public all day, it serves as the perfect photo op during sunset! Did I mention there is no admission fee?
4. You can relish the city's culture by visiting museums for free.
If you're low on time but are looking to explore at least one of place, I recommend stopping by the Shedd Aquarium. Not only will you be able to meet over 32,000 animals from aquatic habitats around the world, but you can also sit in on aquatic presentations and get face to face with dolphins, beluga whales, sea otters, and penguins. Looking for the days with free admission? Check them out here.
Yes, there is no doubt the Shedd Aquarium is a must-see attraction. But with over 2 million guests visiting each year, there might be a chance you'll have to wait in line to enter, especially on the free days. But don't let the wait deter your visit. The line moves fairly quickly, plus the museum offers a spectacular view of downtown!
5. There are numerous budget-friendly ways to discover the city's marvelous architecture.
You can also paddle your way around the architecture by renting a kayak! Kayak Chicago offers affordably priced tours along the Chicago River, allowing you to get on the water and experience the buildings from a different perspective.
6. You can uncover retro finds and vintage treasures at great deals.
7. There's even free comedy!
8. The lit-up skyline will forever capture your heart.
Travel InspirationAmericaChicagoTravel
