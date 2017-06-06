 Skip Nav
Christmas at Harry Potter World Hollywood

Be Merry! Christmas Is Coming to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter Hollywood

Just when West Coast Potterheads were feeling a little robbed of the Harry Potter holiday love, we got the news we were waiting for. Christmas is coming to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter Hollywood, according to Universal.

The announcement was made a few months back that a Christmas celebration would be occurring at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando, but there was no confirmation that a similar event was planned for the Hollywood park — until now!

Fans can celebrate the season (and the magic of Harry Potter, of course) with "festive decor and new holiday-themed food, drinks, and entertainment, including stunning projection that wraps Hogwarts castle in sparkling holiday spirit." More details to come!

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Hilary White
