Why You Must Visit This Swiss Cliffside Restaurant Before You Die
37 Surreal Places to See the Clearest, Bluest Water on Earth
These 18 Unreal National Parks Need to Go on Your Bucket List ASAP
Will Disney Change Its Other Tower of Terror? The Answer Is Complicated
Why You Must Visit This Swiss Cliffside Restaurant Before You Die

Have you ever heard of Berggasthaus Aescher-Wildkirchli? Built over 170 years ago to originally house farmers and their livestock, this mountain hut perched high above in the Swiss Alps has since evolved into one of the most unique restaurants in the world.

What makes this place so fascinating is how it was precariously built into the side of the mountain and still, to this day, clings to the foot of a vertical cliff. Now, is it just me, or does this place take adventurous eating to a whole new level!?

Yet, you'll really have to work for this one-of-a-kind Swiss meal, as getting to this cliffside restaurant won't be any ole simple task. To even access this mountain eatery, you'll have to ride an aerial cable car and hike through a prehistoric cave. But don't worry — once you arrive, you'll be welcomed with a picturesque panorama of the Alpstein mountain chain, giving the phrase "dinner with a view" an entirely new meaning. Sound like your kind of thrilling adventure? Take a look at these awe-inspiring photos for a step-by-step guide as to what to expect at this exhilarating Swiss destination.

