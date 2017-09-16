 Skip Nav
A Perfect 7-Day Travel Guide: Costa Rica

Costa Rica is a hidden travel gem with natural beauty, a welcoming culture, and abundant wildlife. You can easily travel on a budget or plan a romantic luxury getaway. Plus, it doesn't matter if you want to relax on a beach or have an epic outdoor adventure; Costa Rica has got you covered.

Read on for a seven-day travel guide that mixes beaches, volcanoes, and a couple of waterfalls into the perfect trip.

Before Your Trip
Rent a Car in Costa Rica
Day 1: Fly Into San Jose and Drive to Costa Ballena
Where to Stay in Costa Ballena
Days 2 and 3: Explore Costa Ballena
Day 4: Head North to Lake Arenal
Where to Stay Near Arenal Volcano
Days 5 and 6: Explore Arenal Volcano
In Arenal, You Cannot Miss . . .
Day 7 Morning: One Final Waterfall
Day 7 Evening: Fly Home
