Costa Rica Travel Tips
A Perfect 7-Day Travel Guide: Costa Rica
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
A Perfect 7-Day Travel Guide: Costa Rica
Costa Rica is a hidden travel gem with natural beauty, a welcoming culture, and abundant wildlife. You can easily travel on a budget or plan a romantic luxury getaway. Plus, it doesn't matter if you want to relax on a beach or have an epic outdoor adventure; Costa Rica has got you covered.
Read on for a seven-day travel guide that mixes beaches, volcanoes, and a couple of waterfalls into the perfect trip.
0previous images
-20more images