Uh-Oh, You Might Not Be Able to Visit This IRL Game of Thrones Spot Anymore

With the unparalleled popularity of Game of Thrones, it's no surprise that fans are flocking to all the filming locations used on the show. One such spot is the beautiful city of Dubrovnik in Croatia, which plays home to King's Landing, the capital of Westeros. But the local government is not happy with the influx of tourists in the city, so the mayor wants to stop letting so many of them in.

Dubrovnik's mayor, Mato Franković, wants to drastically cut down on the number of people being allowed into the city at a time. While Unesco recommends allowing up to 8,000 people a day inside the city walls, Franković wants to cap it at 4,000, The Telegraph reported.

GOT tourism certainly boosted Dubrovnik's economy, but Franković is concerned that the quality of the city is rapidly declining because of it. To combat that, he's starting by canceling cruise-ship stops to Dubrovnik's port and imposing limits on tour operators running day trips to the city. While he is aware that it will lose the city money, he insists in the long run that it will prevail. "We will lose money in the next two years — a million Euros maybe, by cutting the number of tourists — but in the future we will gain much more. We deserve to be a top-quality destination," he told The Telegraph.