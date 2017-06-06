DIY Coconut Oil Liquid Hand Soap
Stay Moisturized With This 3-Ingredient Coconut Oil Hand Soap
If you wash your hands as often as I do, having a soothing hand soap is a must. Along with treating skin right, a good soap needs to clean hands — and maybe smell good too. Most store-purchased soaps include lots of chemicals, additives, and unnecessary ingredients, so making your own might seem a bit daunting. But this mind-blowingly easy recipe includes three ingredients, comes together in minutes, and hardly costs anything to make.
What You'll Need:
- Grater
- Medium mixing bowl
- 2 ounces shaved soap
- 4 cups boiling water
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
- Whisk
- Essential oil (optional)
- Pump-top container
- Funnel (optional)
Directions:
- Grate around one-half bar of soap, or mix together different scented soaps, until you have around two ounces or one quarter cup total. It's a great way to use ends of soaps — or minibars from your travels. We used a combination of castile and a French milk soap. Place the gratings in a mixing bowl.
- Top with the coconut oil, which adds a nice soothing aspect to the hand soap, and cover with the boiling water. Gently mix until the soap has dissolved.
- Let the mix come to room temperature, and then lightly whisk. The soap will thicken as it cools, creating a really nice liquid hand soap. You can add 10 to 20 drops of your favorite essential oil or leave as is. Pour into a pump-topped container using a funnel as needed.
Makes around 32 ounces of liquid hand soap.
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sarah Lipoff