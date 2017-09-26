 Skip Nav
28 DIY Solutions For Removing Any Type of Stain

Stains are inevitable, but that doesn't mean you can't fight back with DIY cleaners and other easy solutions. You'd be surprised to find out most of the ingredients you need to tackle the mess are already in your pantry and take only minutes to put together. Whether you need answers to getting rid of lipstick stains, grease stains, and grass stains or how to make your own stain remover, we have you covered. Next time a mark lands on your clothing or furniture, don't panic! Consult our handy guide here.

Remove Sweat Stains
Remove Pen Marks
Remove Rust Stains
Remove Paint Stains
Remove Makeup Stains
Remove Blood Stains
Remove Jean Stains
Remove Water Stains
Remove Hair-Dye Stains
Remove Tough Grass Stains
Remove Pet Stains
Remove Mud Stains
Remove Coffee-Cup Stains
Remove Stains From Stainless Steel Appliances
Remove Gum Stains
Remove Permanent-Marker Stains
Remove Maple Syrup Stains
Remove Juice Stains
Remove Lipstick Stains
Remove Grease Stains
Remove Red-Wine Stains
Remove Crayon Marks
Remove Jam or Jelly Stains
Remove Ketchup Stains
Remove Ice Cream Stains
Remove Nail Polish Stains
Remove Chocolate Stains
Remove Soy Sauce Stains
Best Stain-Remover Treatments
