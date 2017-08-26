 Skip Nav
An Artist Illustrates the Joys of Living Alone, and It's Perfect

 
Grab Your Broomsticks! We're Heading to This Epic Harry Potter Shop in Scotland

Dearest muggles, we just found another addition to your endless Harry Potter travel bucket list, and it'll make you feel like spending all your galleons — er, draining your credit card. Diagon House is a store found in Edinburgh, Scotland, with one location on Cockburn Street and a second on Victoria Street, which served as the main inspiration for JK Rowling's depiction of Diagon Alley. The quaint shops are both jam-packed with items that pay tribute to the famous book and movie series, including potion bottles, wands, and all the house-themed merchandise you could ever imagine. Plus, the Diagon House store on Victoria Street is right around the corner from the Elephant House Cafe, the very place where JK Rowling famously penned parts of the Harry Potter series.

Ready to bust out your broomsticks — or, ya know, book a flight — to Scotland? Same here! But if you don't have a trip to the UK in the works, you can simply peruse the photos below for a virtual tour through this magical establishment.

The Ultimate Harry Potter Bucket List For Your Next Trip to Scotland

