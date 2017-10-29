 Skip Nav
Disney Cruise Itineraries 2019

Save the Date! The 2019 Disney Cruise Line Itineraries Are Here

Next year is on the horizon, but Disney Cruise Line is already one step ahead of us all. The company just released the early 2019 cruise itineraries, and now's the time to start planning your future Disney vacation, because these trips will go on sale Nov. 2, 2017, at 8 a.m ET.

Save the date for island bliss with your family, friends, or significant other at these amazing locations. And as someone who has been lucky enough to sail on the Disney Fantasy, I can vouch for the impeccable service, endless activities, and magic that only Disney can make a reality. Check out sailings ahead.

The Bahamas
Three-, four-, or five-night voyages debarking from Miami or Port Canaveral, FL. Ship stops in Key West, Nassau, and Disney's private island, Castaway Cay.

The Caribbean
Multiple stops during the week-long cruises! Offerings of four-, five-, six-, and seven-night cruises, debarking from Florida or Puerto Rico. Ports of call include (but are not limited to) Cozumel, Grand Cayman, and Jamaica.

Disney's Private Island
Bahamian and Caribbean cruises include visits to Castaway Cay, which was named 2017's top cruise line private island for the second year in a row by Cruise Critic.

Panama Canal
Cruise-goers sail from Port Canaveral in Florida to San Diego via the Panama Canal on this 14-night cruise that stops in Castaway Cay, Colombia, Grand Cayman and Mexico.

Baja
You can sail from San Diego for two to five nights around the Baja Peninsula area of Mexico.

Mexican Riviera
This seven-night cruise to the Mexican Riviera debarks from San Diego and stops in Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, and Puerto Vallarta.

Image Source: Flickr user Laila Goubran
