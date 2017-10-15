8 Reasons You Should Be Sailing on Disney's Halloween on the High Seas Cruise

Disney cruise ships are officially in the midst of Halloween on the High Seas, and passengers are snapping away and making us wish every day that we were on board with them. On board select sailings of the Disney Magic, Wonder, Dream, and Fantasy cruise ships, Halloween-themed celebrations are taking place, ranging from a creepy cabaret to a Mouse-querade party.

Because Disney always pulls out all the stops, the ships are beautifully cloaked in Halloween decorations and all the characters on board are donning their favorite costumes. If you love Halloween and Disney and have an open calendar next year, allow these fun and festive snaps to convince you to make that booking for Halloween 2018. Or, if you love a good spur-of-the-moment trip, there are still spots available on this year's sailings!