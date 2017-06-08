 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
39 Disney World Facts That Even Die-Hard Fans Don't Know
Father's Day
See How POPSUGAR Staffers Are Dressing Their Husbands For Father’s Day
Travel
12 Good Travel Habits You Should Develop ASAP
Travel
This Gorgeous Beach in the Bahamas Is the Pink Paradise of Our Dreams
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 40  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
39 Disney World Facts That Even Die-Hard Fans Don't Know

The happiest place on Earth also happens to be one of the most interesting. Disney World has been around for nearly half a century, and with age comes good stories — and lots of them. We've rounded up 39 Disney World secrets even die-hard fans will be shocked to discover.

If you can't get enough Disney, check out our posts full of tips and facts:

Related
49 International Disney Park Differences Only Hardcore Fans Will Notice

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Travel InspirationWalt Disney WorldDisneyTravel
Join The Conversation
Travel
by Nicole Yi
Summer American Travel Bucket List
Summer
The Great American Summer Travel Bucket List
by Ashley Paige
What Is Woebot on Facebook?
Facebook
by Nicole Yi
Best 2017 Summer Books For Women
Summer
Dive Into This Summer's Best New Beach Reads!
by Brenda Janowitz
Things You Stop Worrying About in Your 30s
Wellness
15 Things You Stop Giving a Sh*t About in Your 30s
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds