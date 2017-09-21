Watch Disney World's Incredible Halloween Transformation Happen Right Before Your Eyes

Image Source: Flickr user shaozhionthenet

For park-goers, the transformation from "regular" to full-on Halloween Disney World seems like magic. One day, there are a few hints here and there that Fall decor is on the way to the parks, and the next, the whole place is revamped entirely. However, as much as we'd like to believe it's fairy dust that does the hard work, it's actually just a bunch of Disney masterminds and badass workers behind it all. Walt Disney World's Facebook page shared a short video — to the tune of The Nightmare Before Christmas's "This Is Halloween," of course — that chronicles the metamorphosis the park goes through in order to become the Halloween-themed place fans flock to each year. Watch the incredible video to see what goes on behind the scenes.