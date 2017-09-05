 Skip Nav
Travel
22 Airport Hacks to Remember Before Your Next Flight
Harry Potter
This Irish Brand's New Harry Potter Collection Is So Damn Magical and Affordable, I'm Crying
Organization
11 Simple Tips For Bedroom Organization

Is Disneyland Open on Christmas?

Is Disneyland Open on Christmas Day?

Picture it: the most wonderful time of year at the happiest place on Earth. Disneyland gets decked out for the Winter holidays in November, so park-goers can get their dose of holiday cheer for weeks before the time even arrives. But can you actually go to Disneyland on Christmas Day? The short answer is yes!

Seasoned veterans of Disneyland know that the park doesn't take closing lightly. In fact, only a handful of closures have ever occurred since its opening, including on Sept. 11. The park is open daily between 12 to 16 hours, depending on the time of year and day of the week.

On Christmas, Disneyland typically has normal park hours. Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure sometimes even have longer hours around the holidays and busier times at the parks. The December calendar isn't up on Disney's site yet, so the actual hours aren't confirmed for Dec. 25 yet. They will be available soon! However, Disneyland Christmas 2017 Candy Cane Dates are Nov. 25 and 30 and Dec. 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, 14, 16, 19, and 24 for Candy Palace and Nov. 26 and 29 and Dec. 3, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, and 25 at Trolley Treats at California Adventure, so we know they'll be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day either way!

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Hilary White
Join the conversation
DisneylandDisneyChristmas
Join The Conversation
Walt Disney World
39 Disney World Facts That Even Die-Hard Fans Don't Know
by Hilary White
Disney Myths and Legends
Walt Disney World
These Mysterious Myths About Disney Parks Will Scare the Pants Off You
by Allison Chan
Mickey Mouse Ottoman
Decor Shopping
by Angela Elias
Disney Mickey Pumpkin Mugs
Food News
by Anna Monette Roberts
Tiny Disney Princess Tattoos
Tattoos
23 Tiny and Adorable Disney Princess Tattoos
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds