Matterhorn Has 2 Different Entrances — and 1 Offers a Better Ride Experience!

The Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland are definitely up there on the best rides list, but there's a detail that you've probably missed this whole time. I've been going to the park for years since I was a kid and never noticed that the attraction has two different paths to choose from until reading it on the Disneyland Resort site.

Though both bobsled runs are very similar, the queue located in Fantasyland vs. the one along the outside of Tomorrowland offers a more adventurous (and arguably better) ride experience! It's a slightly longer ride and features sharper curves as you zip through the snow-capped mountain. I've only entered from the Tomorrowland side, so this changes everything. However, only one track may be open on slower days.



This Awesome Fun Fact About Space Mountain Will Make You Love It Even More Related

Another fun fact: the Matterhorn mountain appears tall to us thanks to the "movie-set-inspired technique of forced perspective," Disney says. In reality, it's exactly 100 times shorter than the original Swiss mountain (14,700 feet). Additional movie magic was used to make the snow patterns look as authentic as possible. In addition to over 800 gallons of paint used to make the northern side look snowier than the southern side, glass beads have been applied to create a glistening effect like real snow.

Leave it to Disney to think of everything.