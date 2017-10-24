 Skip Nav
Budget Tips
100 Costumes to DIY on the Cheap
Budget Tips
57 Cheap and Original DIY Couples Halloween Costumes
Budget Tips
40+ Easy Halloween Costumes For Lazy Partygoers
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
21 Dollar Store Finds That Put Your Expensive Halloween Decorations to Shame

It's hard to buy seasonal decorations when you're only going to use them for a month. It feels like a waste of money! Luckily, you can get in the Halloween spirit with some crazy-cheap decorations. We found some unbelievably adorable decor products from the dollar store! That's right, you can find many of these awesome items at your local store. Check them out, and buy a ton without breaking the bank. You'll have the most festive house on the block.

Related
13 Fall Decorations That Cost Just $1
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Affordable DecorHalloween DecorDollar StoreFallDIYHalloween
Affordable Decor
Update Your Nursery or Kid's Room With These 5 Plush Rugs — All Under $50
by Krista Jones
Where to Buy Velvet Skulls For Halloween
Affordable Decor
RUN — Don't Walk — to Snag One of Target's Trendy Velvet Skulls Before They Sell Out
by Victoria Messina
Bath & Body Works Fall Candles 2017
Affordable Decor
This Is Not a Drill: Bath & Body Works Just Dropped All of Its Fall Candle Scents!
by Brinton Parker
Kris Jenner Platinum Blond Hair Memes
Beauty News
Kris Jenner and Her New Platinum Hair Just Inspired 2017's Best Meme
by Kelsey Garcia
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Bar Cookies
baking
Pumpkin Bars Are Like Cake With the Frosting Already Swirled In
by Nicole Perry
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds