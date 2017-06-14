 Skip Nav
Eco-Friendly Bug Spray For Plants

Eco-Friendly Bug Spray For Indoor and Outdoor Plants

Keep bugs away from your favorite indoor or outdoor plants with this eco-friendly spray that won't hurt your vegetation. Warmer weather attracts all kinds of pesky insects to fauna, which you don't want buzzing around your home. Keep your favorite flowers free of unwanted pests with simple ingredients that you have on hand. And this spray costs basically nothing to make and safely keeps cats and dogs from munching on your pretty plants too.

Read on for the directions:

What You'll Need:

  • Spray bottle
  • 1 teaspoon dish soap
  • 1 tablespoon vinegar
  • 2 cups room-temperature water

Directions:

  1. If you notice hovering gnats or munching aphids and mites hanging around your indoor plants, then this basic spray is perfect for getting rid of the little pests. Simply mix together the water, soap, and vinegar in a spray bottle, and gently shake. Bugs don't care for the taste of soap or vinegar, which deter them from coming back.
  2. Spray the leaves and stems of plants, liberally covering pests. Avoid using on plants with a waxy coating or ones with hairy leaves. And this spray helps deter aphids on outdoor plants, too. Give vegetation a good spraying when plants are in shade to avoid burning the leaves.

  1. Leave the spray on leaves for 20 minutes, and then gently wipe the plants with a damp paper towel or spritz with clean water. For outdoor plants, give a good dousing with the garden hose, which washes away the spray and bugs.
  2. Continue spraying as needed until pests are gone from your plants.
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sarah Lipoff
