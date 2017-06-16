11 Fascinating Facts About Walt Disney

With the popularity of the recent PBS documentary about Walt Disney, there's a growing curiosity about the man behind Mickey Mouse. Thanks to this eye-opening film and other revelations out this year — including a possible explanation for why so many Disney princesses don't have moms — it seems there's so much we don't know about the larger-than-life entrepreneur and creative genius. If you're hoping to learn even more unexpected details from Walt's life, the Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco is a good place to start. They've shared 11 facts about Walt Disney you might not know — including some sweet stories about his relationship with his wife, Lillian. Check them out now!