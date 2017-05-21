Your Favorite Nighttime Show Is Returning to Disneyland, and Soon!

Fans of Disneyland's Fantasmic!: the wait is over. The beloved nighttime show began 25 years ago but has been on hiatus due to adjacent park refurbishment. Now the show is back and better than ever.

According to Disney, Fantasmic! will feature "new magic, including new mist screens that will combine with innovative, state-of-the-art projection technology for brighter and more vibrant visuals than ever before." The nighttime spectacular is also adding scenes from Disney classics like Aladdin, where guests can watch Jasmine and Aladdin soar over the clouds on their famous magic carpet ride to the tune of "A Whole New World."



During Fantasmic!, the forces of good and evil do battle over the Rivers of America, and parkgoers can watch Mickey conduct music from Fantasia over the water while viewing colorful lights and effects. The opening date for the show's return hasn't been announced yet, but it will be in Summer 2017. Stay tuned for more details!