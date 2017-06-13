These Overwater Bungalows in Bora Bora Will Make You Want to Move to Paradise For Good

If you're looking for paradise, you won't be disappointed by French Polynesia, where the water is blue and the weather is warm all year-round. And those overwater bungalows we see on Pinterest and in our dreams exist at the Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora in the South Pacific.

With surreal tropical views at every turn, the resort offers 85 overwater bungalow suites and 15 overwater suites with their own plunge pools, all of which sit atop a turquoise lagoon. There are also seven beachfront villas across a semiprivate beach.

These luxurious accommodations, however, are probably not your best option for budget travel. It appears as though it can start from around XPF 107,917 (a little short of $1,000) for the one-bedroom beach-view overwater bungalow suite to a whopping XPF 1,706,500 (or about $15,000!) for a three-bedroom beachfront villa estate. Though extremely pricey, you do get the ultimate treatment. The first tier of accommodations spans 2,228 square feet (fitting up to six adults), featuring one king and two queen beds, two full sofa beds and a crib, one full bathroom, a sun deck, and unobstructed views of the lagoon. Each option, including this one, even comes with a personal suite assistant.

So why does the highest option cost $15,000? Well, the floor plan for one is ridiculous, to say the least. It's as big as 5,380 square feet and includes two king and queen beds, three full bathrooms, and a powder room, with stunning views of the beach, lagoon, and Mount Otemanu. Each villa sits on a secluded white-sand beach and has its own garden, swimming pool, whirlpool, hammock, and private outdoor dining options.

See the insane photos ahead!