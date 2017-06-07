 Skip Nav
You Can Walk 4,000 Feet Over the Grand Canyon — If You Dare

The Grand Canyon holds countless secrets just waiting to be discovered. No matter where you go when you visit, there will be no shortage of stunning views and drops that will make your stomach fall to your feet just looking. If you want to feel the magnitude of heights while knowing you're still safe and sound with the solid ground beneath you, then visit the Grand Canyon Skywalk, a 10-foot-wide, horseshoe-shaped glass bridge at Eagle Point that extends 70 feet out into the abyss and hangs 4,000 feet above the canyon floor.

You can get one-of-a-kind views and snapshots of the surrounding natural environment. Even if you're scared of heights, you have no reason to worry! According to the site, the bridge is built to hold the weight of 70(!) 747 passenger jets, so we think you should be fine. Take a look at the photos of the Skywalk ahead, and make sure you plan to walk it while you're visiting the Grand Canyon.

The Stunning View You Get at Horseshoe Bend Is Unlike Any Other in the World

