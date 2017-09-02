 Skip Nav
13 of This Year's Best Halloween Costumes to Rock as a Group

This year has been . . . interesting, to say the least. If nothing else, 2017 has supplied us with ample Halloween costume fodder — especially for a group of badass best friends. We rounded up some fun group costume ideas inspired by the cultural happenings of this year, from the Taylors in the "Look What You Made Me Do" video to some Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling From GLOW
The Defenders
Sean Spicer, Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, and Steve Bannon From the Trump Administration
The Amazonians From Wonder Woman
Betty, Veronica, Archie, and Jughead From Riverdale
All the Taylors From Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do"
Offred, Ofglen, and Other Handmaids From The Handmaid's Tale
The Kids From Stranger Things
The Coaches From The Voice
The Emoji From The Emoji Movie (or Your Phone Keyboard)
The Guardians From Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
The Royal Family
Game of Thrones Group
Group Halloween CostumesHalloween DIYDIY CostumesHalloween
