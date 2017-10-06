Thailand's Halloween-Themed Cafe Is a Nightmare Come True For Wannabe Witches

Ever wish you could celebrate Halloween all year long? At Kaethy the Witch in Bangkok, Thailand, it's totally possible. The festive cafe is filled with spiders, ghosts, and lots of (fake) blood. Everyone who visits gets to put on a classic witch hat and order treats inspired by all things Halloween. Obsessed yet? There's even a few Harry Potter decorations if you look close enough. Make sure to check out all the cool and creepy details in the following photos.