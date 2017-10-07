 Skip Nav
10 Things INTJ Personality Types Hate With a Burning Passion
22 Unique Gifts That Will Leave Recipients Saying, "Wow, You're So Thoughtful!"
Here's What INFJs Absolutely Must Have in Order to Be Happy
Marnie From Halloweentown Is Selling Movie-Related Merch on Etsy, and We Want It All

Get ready to put your love of Disney's Halloweentown front and center with one of these adorable shirts from Etsy — created by the movie's star, Kimberly J. Brown. The actress, who plays Marnie, sells her handmade themed shirts on her Etsy page, Craftily Creative, and each design is a subtle nod to our favorite Halloween movie. Whether you're straight outta Halloweentown or want to show off your favorite quote, Brown has a shirt for you. Her shop even offers customization, in case you have a different quote you might want featured. She also has hand-painted art with Halloweentown quotes on it in case that's more your style, but for the shirts, keep reading.

Being Normal Is Vastly Overrated Graphic T-shirt ($20 and up)
Straight Outta Halloweentown T-shirt Graphic Tee ($20 and up)
Original Being Normal Is Vastly Overrated Halloweentown Quote Graphic T-shirt ($20 and up)
I Believe in Magic T-shirt ($20)
