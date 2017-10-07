Marnie From Halloweentown Is Selling Movie-Related Merch on Etsy, and We Want It All

Get ready to put your love of Disney's Halloweentown front and center with one of these adorable shirts from Etsy — created by the movie's star, Kimberly J. Brown. The actress, who plays Marnie, sells her handmade themed shirts on her Etsy page, Craftily Creative, and each design is a subtle nod to our favorite Halloween movie. Whether you're straight outta Halloweentown or want to show off your favorite quote, Brown has a shirt for you. Her shop even offers customization, in case you have a different quote you might want featured. She also has hand-painted art with Halloweentown quotes on it in case that's more your style, but for the shirts, keep reading.