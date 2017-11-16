You NEED These Adorable Harry Potter Book Cover Ornaments on Your Tree

Asking someone to pick their favorite Harry Potter book is kind of like asking someone to pick their favorite child. In short, it's a really tough decision, and the best answer is that you love them all equally but in different ways. So instead of picking just ONE Harry Potter book to represent your love of the series, make a complete seven-book set of adorable Potter-inspired DIY cover ornaments that will make your tree look magical. If you want to go all out with a full-on Harry Potter Christmas (and you should), then we've got you MAJORLY covered.