You Can Take a Magical Ride on the Harry Potter Train — For Just $43

On my last trip to the UK, I tried to make stops at any Harry Potter travel destinations that I could. One of the experiences I absolutely had to make time for was a ride on the Jacobite Steam Train in Scotland. The journey begins in Fort William and travels up the coast of Scotland for about two hours before making a stop in the waterside town of Mallaig. Passengers are welcome to leave the train and enjoy lunch — and buy Harry Potter-themed souvenirs because of course you can find them there — before getting back on the train for the return trip. During the ride, the train crosses over the Glenfinnan Viaduct, which is the famous crossing that the Hogwarts Express uses in Harry Potter.

This train ride is a must for any Harry Potter fan who finds themselves in Scotland. It's a scenic route through the mountains and along the water that is extremely reasonably priced — only about $43 round trip. If you wear your Harry Potter gear or bring your wand, you'll be in good company, as many others will do the same. And if you're lucky and you have beautiful weather, you'll be able to capture photos of the train rumbling over the viaduct from the movies and feel like you're really part of it all. Keep reading to see my pictures from the most magical train ride I've ever taken.