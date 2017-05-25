Harry Potter Fans — You Can Be an ACTUAL "Prisoner" of Azkaban (If You Dare)

When I envision living in the wizarding world, I admittedly think of sipping Butterbeer and Firewhiskey at the Three Broomsticks, maybe over a rousing game of Wizard's Chess. But to be honest, I'd take whatever part of Harry Potter's universe that I could get — even if it meant a trip to the island fortress of Azkaban. Lucky for fans, we can try our own luck at hatching a scheme to escape a wizard prison.

Until Sirius Black, no wizard had managed to break free of Azkaban (and it took him 12 years to figure out how to dodge those Dementors), but visitors of Project Escape Room have just an hour to strategize an escape plan from the Potter-inspired "Witch and Wizard Prison." Project Escape is an immersive escape room in Conshohocken, PA, a suburb of Philadelphia. Guests are placed in a dark room with a team of other players, and everyone must work together to solve puzzles in order to make it out of the room in the allotted one-hour time slot.

Here's the backstory for the special "Wizard's Secret" room:

"You have been tricked by a dark wizard and forced to take his spot in the dreaded prison. Your easiest task will be escaping the cell! Once you're out, you'll encounter a magical world of potions, spells and wizardry! Can you figure out the Wizard's secret before the guards realize you're gone?!"

The game — played with three to eight people — is basically a true Potter fan's chance to pretend, even if just for a mere hour, that we've left the Muggle world and entered a much more magical one. Looks like (yet another) amazing destination to add to your Harry Potter travel bucket list.