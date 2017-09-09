 Skip Nav
We Love That This Couple Shot Their Engagement Photos at the Harvard Art Museum

Whitney and Brian wanted to do something a little different for their engagement shoot and decided to do it in three separate parts. Over the course of an entire day, they kicked off their session in Boston with a more traditional session for family, while part two took place at the Harvard Art Museum. Whitney had a beautiful white gown on for this one, and the two looked at art and danced in the museum's stunning entryway. Finally, the last of the shoot was taken at night, where their photographer captured long-exposure shots. They turned out beautifully!

See the photos ahead.

The Meaning Behind This Couple's Museum Wedding Venue Is as Sweet as Their Story

