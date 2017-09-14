 Skip Nav
This Clear Blue River in the Philippines Is Called "Enchanted" For a Reason

Some of the coolest natural wonders are those we can't explain. The Hinatuan Enchanted River in Mindanao, Philippines, for example, is one of those mysterious workings of Mother Nature that remains a giant question mark. The small, clear blue river — whose size measures more like a pool — appears to come out of nowhere.

Local legends have tried to explain the source of this body of saltwater that flows out to the Pacific Ocean. The closest theory says that the Enchanted River features an underwater cave system responsible for filtering the water. If you look at the photos, the river floor sinks 80 feet deep into a dark blue abyss, which could support the theory. The river is also strangely crystal clear, attracting travelers from all around the world to come here for a memorable dip.

See the beautiful photos!

There's a Tropical Paradise Hidden in the Middle of a Samoan Lava Field

