 Skip Nav
Budget Tips
101 Costumes to DIY on the Cheap
Organization
5 Lifesaving Habits of a Real-Life Professional Organizer
Productivity
Removing These 31 Things From Your Life Will Make You Happier and More Successful 
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Here's What These 8 Hocus Pocus Filming Locations Look Like Now

Salem, MA, is a sleepy New England town with a storied history and a healthy respect for Halloween. It also happens to be a popular destination for Hocus Pocus fans who want to see filming locations for their favorite scenes in real life. There's nothing that puts you quite in the mood for the Fall season like strolling the leaf-strewn streets of Salem, but now you can add these movie-themed spots to your travel bucket list as well. From Max Dennison's house to the actual graveyard where the witches were forbidden to tread, here are the eight places to find if you're a hardcore fan of the classic Disney Halloween movie.

Related
30+ Hocus Pocus Halloween Costumes That Will Put a Spell on You

Max and Dani Dennison's Home
Here's What These 8 Hocus Pocus Filming Locations Look Like Now
Allison's House
Old Burial Hill Cemetery, Marblehead, MA
Here's What These 8 Hocus Pocus Filming Locations Look Like Now
Old Town Hall — Adult Party Scenes/"I Put a Spell on You" Scene
Here's What These 8 Hocus Pocus Filming Locations Look Like Now
Opening Scene/Thackery Binx's Home
Max and Allison's High School
Here's What These 8 Hocus Pocus Filming Locations Look Like Now
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Travel InspirationHocus PocusBucket ListHalloweenTravel
Join The Conversation
Travel
Why You Should Never, Ever Check Your Luggage on a Plane
by Hilary White
Easy DIY Halloween Costumes For Kids
Halloween
15 Easy (and Cheap!) DIY Halloween Costumes For Kids
by Lauren Levy
Tweets About Hocus Pocus
Nostalgia
25 People Whose Love For Hocus Pocus Burns Brighter Than the Black Flame Candle
by Brinton Parker
Iconic Outfit Halloween Costumes
Halloween
by Aemilia Madden
Hocus Pocus Halloween Nail Art
Beauty News
13 Manicures That Are Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds