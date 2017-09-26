Here's What These 8 Hocus Pocus Filming Locations Look Like Now

Salem, MA, is a sleepy New England town with a storied history and a healthy respect for Halloween. It also happens to be a popular destination for Hocus Pocus fans who want to see filming locations for their favorite scenes in real life. There's nothing that puts you quite in the mood for the Fall season like strolling the leaf-strewn streets of Salem, but now you can add these movie-themed spots to your travel bucket list as well. From Max Dennison's house to the actual graveyard where the witches were forbidden to tread, here are the eight places to find if you're a hardcore fan of the classic Disney Halloween movie.