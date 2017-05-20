 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
6 Musts For Preserving Your Wedding Gown After Your Big Day
Family Travel
Get a Sneak Peek at the New Universal Studios Water Park, Volcano Bay
Harry Potter
17 Things You Never Knew About the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, From a Former Employee
Consumerism
8 Secrets From Amazon Employees, Including the Weirdest Thing Someone's Ordered

How to Care For Your Wedding Dress

6 Musts For Preserving Your Wedding Gown After Your Big Day

Out of all the many (many) details that come together to create the perfect wedding day, the wedding dress is arguably one of the most important. From day one, many brides grow up visualizing exactly how their own gown will look, from the lace accents all the way down to the showstopping train. Some brides may try on 10, 20, maybe even 50 dresses before they are able to confidently say they have found "the one."

The bride's ensemble, simply put, is a big deal! But with so much emphasis placed on saying yes to the dress, it can be easy to forget about what happens to the dress postwedding. Where does it need to be stored? Does it need to be cleaned or spot treated? And most importantly, how can you keep it intact? Read on as we break down six necessary steps any bride should take in order to ensure her one-of-a-kind dress stays beautiful and preserved for many years to come.

Related
How Much Does the Average Wedding Dress Cost?

1. Make a Plan

A lot of brides, understandably so, fail to make plans for their dress after their wedding has ended. And we totally get it . . . between all of the moving parts, the event itself, and the honeymoon, there is so much going on. But if you don't have a plan in place, chances are your beloved gown will end up in the back of your closet for way too long. So be mindful of this, and map out a logical game plan for your dress ahead of time.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Designate a Go-To Person

After your big night is over, who will be the sole person responsible for your gown? Will you be able to get it to the cleaners the following week, or will you be leaving immediately for your honeymoon? If you are unable to take care of it, consider who else you will trust for the job and ask for their help before your wedding. Your mom, your best friend, or even your mother-in-law could all be great candidates.

3. Leave It to the Professionals

While there are lots of articles on how to DIY your postwedding gown cleanse, it is a much better idea to just leave this hefty task to the professionals! In some cities, there are even companies that actually specialize in the cleaning of wedding dresses, so do your research and know your options. And while it may cost a decent amount of cash, it is absolutely worth it to invest in the longevity of your gown. Plus, would you be able to forgive yourself if you botched a DIY cleaning on your own dress? Play it safe, and don't take that chance.

4. Ask the Right Questions

When you are deciding which cleaning company is right for you, you will need to ask a lot of questions up front. Are they certified? Which cleaning solvents do they use? Do they offer a warranty, or will they ask you to sign a disclaimer of any kind? Your wedding dress is worth so much on so many levels, so you have to absolutely be sure you are leaving it in trustworthy hands. In this case, there is no such thing as too many questions. If you aren't sure, ask!

5. Don't Waste Any Time

Once you have your go-to person confirmed (whether it is yourself or someone else), it is imperative to note that time is of the essence! Ideally, it is best to get your gown to the cleaners as soon as possible. This way, any lingering stains, rips, or other abrasions can be immediately treated. So keep this timeline in mind when you are locking in your go-to person.

6. Properly Store It

After sinking money and effort into cleaning your gown, you will then be responsible for properly storing it for the foreseeable future. Try to locate a space in your home that is dry, dark, and completely unexposed to the sun or any direct light. An extra closet without a lot of clutter can be an ideal home. While your dress will most likely be returned to you in special protective packaging, it is up to you to keep it in a safe place where it will not be bothered.

Image Source: Melissa Mercado Photography
Join the conversation
Life HacksCleaning TipsWedding DressWedding
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Couples
Jensen Ackles Has Fate to Thank For Bringing Him and Danneel Harris Together
by Monica Sisavat
Things to Avoid at Your Wedding
Advice
13 Worst Wedding Faux Pas
by Nicole Yi
Boho Destination Wedding in Mexico
Mexico
Tequila Shots and a Burrito Bar Completed This Destination Wedding in Mexico
by Nicole Yi
Wedding
When a Kennedy Gets Married, You Know Her Wedding Gown Will Be Extraordinary
by Marina Liao
Colorful Lake Tahoe Wedding
Wedding
This Colorful Lakefront Wedding Looks Like the Summer Party We've Always Wanted to Attend
by Nicole Yi
Pippa Middleton Wedding Cake Details
Pippa Middleton
by Brittney Stephens
This Bride Wore 9 Dresses to Her Wedding | Video
We Spy Style
1 Bride Decided to Wear 9 Gorgeous Outfits For Her Indian-American Wedding
by Alyssa Caverley
Needle and Thread Wedding Dresses
Winter Fashion
The Under-$500 Wedding Dress of Your Dreams Has Arrived
by Aemilia Madden
Maya Benteler's Wedding Dress
Wedding
A Minute Staring at This Bride's Wedding Gown, and You'll Swear You Stepped Into a Fairy Tale
by Hannah Weil McKinley
How to Get Rid of a Pimple Before Your Wedding
Wedding Beauty
How I Got Rid of a Massive, Painful Pimple 2 Days Before My Wedding
by Lauren Levinson
Princess Dresses at Bridal Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016
Wedding
All the Most Beautiful Princess Dresses From Bridal Fashion Week
by Gemma Cartwright
What Will Pippa Middleton's Wedding Dress Look Like?
The Royals
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds