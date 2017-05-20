6 Musts For Preserving Your Wedding Gown After Your Big Day

Out of all the many (many) details that come together to create the perfect wedding day, the wedding dress is arguably one of the most important. From day one, many brides grow up visualizing exactly how their own gown will look, from the lace accents all the way down to the showstopping train. Some brides may try on 10, 20, maybe even 50 dresses before they are able to confidently say they have found "the one."

The bride's ensemble, simply put, is a big deal! But with so much emphasis placed on saying yes to the dress, it can be easy to forget about what happens to the dress postwedding. Where does it need to be stored? Does it need to be cleaned or spot treated? And most importantly, how can you keep it intact? Read on as we break down six necessary steps any bride should take in order to ensure her one-of-a-kind dress stays beautiful and preserved for many years to come.

1. Make a Plan

A lot of brides, understandably so, fail to make plans for their dress after their wedding has ended. And we totally get it . . . between all of the moving parts, the event itself, and the honeymoon, there is so much going on. But if you don't have a plan in place, chances are your beloved gown will end up in the back of your closet for way too long. So be mindful of this, and map out a logical game plan for your dress ahead of time.

2. Designate a Go-To Person

After your big night is over, who will be the sole person responsible for your gown? Will you be able to get it to the cleaners the following week, or will you be leaving immediately for your honeymoon? If you are unable to take care of it, consider who else you will trust for the job and ask for their help before your wedding. Your mom, your best friend, or even your mother-in-law could all be great candidates.

3. Leave It to the Professionals

While there are lots of articles on how to DIY your postwedding gown cleanse, it is a much better idea to just leave this hefty task to the professionals! In some cities, there are even companies that actually specialize in the cleaning of wedding dresses, so do your research and know your options. And while it may cost a decent amount of cash, it is absolutely worth it to invest in the longevity of your gown. Plus, would you be able to forgive yourself if you botched a DIY cleaning on your own dress? Play it safe, and don't take that chance.

4. Ask the Right Questions

When you are deciding which cleaning company is right for you, you will need to ask a lot of questions up front. Are they certified? Which cleaning solvents do they use? Do they offer a warranty, or will they ask you to sign a disclaimer of any kind? Your wedding dress is worth so much on so many levels, so you have to absolutely be sure you are leaving it in trustworthy hands. In this case, there is no such thing as too many questions. If you aren't sure, ask!

5. Don't Waste Any Time

Once you have your go-to person confirmed (whether it is yourself or someone else), it is imperative to note that time is of the essence! Ideally, it is best to get your gown to the cleaners as soon as possible. This way, any lingering stains, rips, or other abrasions can be immediately treated. So keep this timeline in mind when you are locking in your go-to person.

6. Properly Store It

After sinking money and effort into cleaning your gown, you will then be responsible for properly storing it for the foreseeable future. Try to locate a space in your home that is dry, dark, and completely unexposed to the sun or any direct light. An extra closet without a lot of clutter can be an ideal home. While your dress will most likely be returned to you in special protective packaging, it is up to you to keep it in a safe place where it will not be bothered.