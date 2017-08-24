Give Your Garbage Disposal the Deep-Clean It Deserves

 Skip Nav
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

Your garbage disposal does the important job of keeping big chunks of waste from getting clogged in your pipes. That means it's a smart idea to keep it nice and clean so it can work properly. Along with refreshing your sink and drain, taking the time to give your disposal a quick clean ensures it's happy for a long time. Follow these steps every six months to keep it grinding.

  1. Before getting started, it's a smart idea to turn off the fuse connected to the garbage disposal. This way there's no question of anyone (or anything!) getting hurt or damaged. Use a pair of tongs to reach into the disposal to remove any debris that hasn't been ground or is stuck in the blades, and then turn the fuse back on.
  2. It's important to flush the drain line of the disposal to clear it of any buildup. Plug your sink and fill with two to four inches of water, then turn on the disposal while removing the plug, which pulls all the water through the drain line and thoroughly rinses the garbage disposal.


Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sarah Lipoff

  1. To refresh and clean garbage disposal blades, pour one quarter cup of baking soda down the drain along with one to two tablespoons of vinegar. Turn on the water and run the disposal for a 10 count.


Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sarah Lipoff

  1. Now give the whole disposal a final freshening by dropping a garbage disposal refresher or some citrus rinds down the drain and run the disposal.


Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sarah Lipoff

  1. Finish the cleaning and make things sparkle by following these steps for cleaning your sink. Enjoy the shine!


Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sarah Lipoff

