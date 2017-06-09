Your Guide to High-Quality Products

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Tom Medvedich

When it comes to jeans, fabric is everything. First up, consider its weight. A medium-to-heavy-weight fabric (11-13 ounces, if we're being specific) is ideal for year-round wear and will last much longer than anything that's lightweight. Next, check its composition. The more cotton, the better — a pair with 98 percent cotton and two percent elastane will retain its shape over time while still feeling like denim.



Then, examine the construction details. Look for durable stitching at the hem and seams, like double stitching or chain stitching, rivets and buttons made of copper, and where it was manufactured. Most premium denim factories are located in the US or Italy.