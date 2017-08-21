 Skip Nav
Travel
4 Things You Should Know Before Visiting Cinque Terre in Italy
Travel
9 Beautiful Beaches Where Clothing Is 100% Optional
Harry Potter
This Irish Brand's New Harry Potter Collection Is So Damn Magical and Affordable, I'm Crying

How Do You Fold a Fitted Sheet?

This Genius Hack Will Change How You Fold Your Fitted Sheets Forever

I have folded many, many fitted sheets in my life. However, I'm fairly certain I've never folded them correctly. Fitted sheets defy logic, with their rounded edges and their awkward, stretchy sides. However, Kevin Sharkey and Douglas Friedman just showed us the light. Martha Stewart shared a video of the two men (in an interesting location for a sheet-folding tutorial) displaying a genius hack for folding a fitted sheet.

The small catch is that the process requires two people for ultimate success, so make sure to try it out the next time you have an extra pair of hands. Watch the video ahead to see the life-changing hack that will change how you fold fitted sheets forever! Laundry day just got a little less stressful.

A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart48) on

Join the conversation
Life HacksHome LifeDIYLaundryMartha Stewart
Join The Conversation
Laundry
The 1 Magical Ingredient That Deodorizes Your Clothes Can Also Get You Drunk
by Macy Cate Williams
What Is the Fastest Dryer?
Laundry
This Lightning-Fast Dryer Cuts Drying Time in Half — No Heat Required!
by Victoria Messina
Best Stain Remover
Laundry
The Only Stain Remover You'll Ever Need Is Also a Great Delicates Wash
by Nicole Yi
What Can You Use Dr. Bronner's Soap For?
DIY
by Nicole Yi
How to Wash Bras and Underwear
DKNY
Don't Wash Your Lingerie Again — Until You Read This
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds