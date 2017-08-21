This Genius Hack Will Change How You Fold Your Fitted Sheets Forever

I have folded many, many fitted sheets in my life. However, I'm fairly certain I've never folded them correctly. Fitted sheets defy logic, with their rounded edges and their awkward, stretchy sides. However, Kevin Sharkey and Douglas Friedman just showed us the light. Martha Stewart shared a video of the two men (in an interesting location for a sheet-folding tutorial) displaying a genius hack for folding a fitted sheet.

The small catch is that the process requires two people for ultimate success, so make sure to try it out the next time you have an extra pair of hands. Watch the video ahead to see the life-changing hack that will change how you fold fitted sheets forever! Laundry day just got a little less stressful.