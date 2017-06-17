 Skip Nav
All You Need Is 2 Ingredients For This DIY Ant Trap (and You Probably Already Have Them)
How to Kill Household Ants

If you've ever dealt with an ant invasion, you know how disgusting they are and how much of a pain it is to get rid of them. It's like having an unwanted house party; somehow word gets out and things quickly get out of control. Thankfully, ants are a little easier to kick out than stubborn guests and even easier to lure and trap. Thanks to a simple DIY from the book Natural Solutions For Cleaning & Wellness, you can get a hold of your ant problem without using chemicals or toxins.

All you need is two household ingredients: baking soda and powdered sugar. Put a tablespoon of each onto a lid or saucer — the sweetness from the sugar attracts them while the baking soda kills them. Voila! You've got yourself a homemade ant trap.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Yi
