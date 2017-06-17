All You Need Is 2 Ingredients For This DIY Ant Trap (and You Probably Already Have Them)

If you've ever dealt with an ant invasion, you know how disgusting they are and how much of a pain it is to get rid of them. It's like having an unwanted house party; somehow word gets out and things quickly get out of control. Thankfully, ants are a little easier to kick out than stubborn guests and even easier to lure and trap. Thanks to a simple DIY from the book Natural Solutions For Cleaning & Wellness, you can get a hold of your ant problem without using chemicals or toxins.

All you need is two household ingredients: baking soda and powdered sugar. Put a tablespoon of each onto a lid or saucer — the sweetness from the sugar attracts them while the baking soda kills them. Voila! You've got yourself a homemade ant trap.